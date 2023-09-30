Top track

Vapo Vapo

Mandragora

L'Olympia
Sat, 30 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €38.50

About

Rejoignez-nous le 30 septembre à l'Olympia pour une soirée inoubliable avec Mandragora.

Savant mélange d'une musique unique en son genre et de la passion de l'artiste, ce tout nouveau spectacle promet d'être exceptionnel !

Mandragora vous y présentera so Read more

Présenté par Regarts.

Lineup

Mandragora

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

