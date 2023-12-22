Top track

Grande Amore - Onde ela me quer levar

Grande Amore y shego

Espacio Vías
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsLeón
About

Grande Amore presenta su nuevo disco 'II'

A Grande Amore les gusta el rock & roll, los sintetizadores, las cajas de ritmos y las guitarras. Con todo eso, hacen música rápida y llena de graves, como la vida misma. También gritan, sudan y bailan y, la mayor Read more

Organizado por Ernie Producciones, S.L.U..
Lineup

Grande amore, shego

Venue

Espacio Vías

Avenida Del Padre Isla 48, 24002 León, León, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

