Top track

Milktoast

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Helmet

Bronson
Tue, 28 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€25.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Milktoast
Got a code?

About

Dopo il loro successone nel 2019, aspettare così a lungo è stata dura. Finalmente tornano gli Helmet!

Pezzo di storia tanto essenziale quanto peculiare, gli Helmet sono un attacco sonoro miscela di armonie jazz, ispirazioni post punk, hardcore e alternati Read more

Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Lineup

HELMET

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.