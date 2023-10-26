Top track

The Backfires

The Loft @ UC San Diego
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This show is all ages and standing room GA with limited seating available.

Equally British and American, the Backfires are a rock band from both sides of the Atlantic. The band formed in 2018 when Alex Gomez (frontman) studied in London, meeting Harry Rup...

Presented by The Loft at UC San Diego.
Lineup

The Backfires, Secondhand Sound

Venue

The Loft @ UC San Diego

9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

