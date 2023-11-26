Top track

Celebrating 75 Years of Folkways Records

MOTH Club
Sun, 26 Nov, 2:00 pm
About

A jam-packed day of music for you here, in celebration of one of one of the greatest labels of all time.

We also have Peggy Seeger (who released music via Folkways from 1955-1992) in conversation with legendary journalist Ken Hunt, plus a screening of ‘Th...

Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

2
Alasdair Roberts, Saileog Ní Cheannabháin, Hibiki Ichikawa and 2 more

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open2:00 pm
320 capacity

