Jeffrey Martin with special guest Tommy Alexander

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $23.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jeffrey Martin with special guest Tommy Alexander live at Eddie's Attic!

On a small corner lot in southeast Portland, Oregon, Jeffrey Martin holed up through the winter recording his quietly potent new album Thank God We Left The Garden. Long nights bled...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tommy Alexander, Jeffrey Martin

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

