Top track

Kyle Walker - Midnight Dancer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KYLE WALKER

MUSICA NYC
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kyle Walker - Midnight Dancer
Got a code?

Event information

21+

This event takes place at Musica NYC

637 W 50th St,

New York, NY 10019

21+

Presented by Avant Gardner.

Lineup

Kyle Walker

Venue

MUSICA NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.