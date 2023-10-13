DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deki Alem + Charlie Boy Manson + Me Gusta

The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsManchester
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

With uncompromising energy and drive, Deki Alem creates new paths for modern music. With purity and sensitive masculinity the Swedes blend sub-genres such as drum & bass, dance and grunge with rap in a seamless manner.

Following the release of two singles Read more

Presented by Band on the Wall.

Lineup

Deki Alem

Venue

The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.