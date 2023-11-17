DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
First there were Heineken and Edam, then came Sander van Doorn. The Dutch musical genius may not be as mature as his predecessors but he’s certainly made as much of an impact in his comparatively short career, not only in The Netherlands but also across th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.