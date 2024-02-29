Top track

Laufey - From The Start

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Laufey - Milano

Magazzini Generali.
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Laufey - From The Start
Got a code?

About

Laufey (pronunciato lāy-vāy) è una cantante, compositrice, produttore e polistrumentista di 24 anni le cui canzoni jazz parlano dell’amore e della scoperta di sé.

Cresciuta tra Reykjavík e Washington D.C. con visite annuali a Pechino, l’artista islandese-...

Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

Laufey

Venue

Magazzini Generali.

Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.