Piri

PROJECT HOUSE
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
DJLeeds
£15.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2023 will see piri & Tommy Villiers continue to forge a new path in Pop. After a dizzying rise - their first collaborative track was self-uploaded under two years ago - the pair dropped their debut body of work, froge.mp3, in October 2022. A vivid snapshot...

Super Friendz x SJM Concerts x Metropolis Music presents...

Lineup

Piri, mustbejohn

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
1000 capacity

