Top track

HI-LO & Space 92 - Mercury

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Debut: Space 92 w. Shay De Castro on The Roof

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 5 Nov, 2:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

HI-LO & Space 92 - Mercury
Got a code?

About

On 11/5 Gray Area welcomes Space 92 to blast the dancefloor into the stratosphere for his New York headline debut on The Roof. The French melodic techno wizard is bringing a stack of grinding and synth-laden galactic beats to Brooklyn's open-air venue, Sup Read more

Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients.

Lineup

Space 92, Shay De Castro

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.