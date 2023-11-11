Top track

Lost in a Dream

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tawiah & Friends

Purcell Room
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lost in a Dream
Got a code?

About

Tawiah invites friends and collaborators for a night where friendship and artistry unite, performing soulful melodies from her back catalogue and unreleased gems.

The line-up includes special guests Julianknxx, Karim Kamar, Ego Ella May, Sheila (KOKOROKO) Read more

Presented by Southbank Centre.

Lineup

6
Tawiah, Karim Kamar, Ego Ella May and 6 more

Venue

Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.