Top track

Celsior - Last night in Deba

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

「lotura」presenta FRIGHT NIGHT

Octogon
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
From €17.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Celsior - Last night in Deba
Got a code?

About

Volvemos al Octogon para completar la trilogía con otro maratón de 10 horas!! ᕦ(✦‿✦)ᕤ

Sonido inmersivo 360º + horario extendido (0:00 - 10:00) + un line-up guapísimo.

_

★ SUKUBRATZ

★ Beatrix Weapons ft. Ruido.Frio (live av)

★ Selectya Glossy

★ La Ca Read more

Organizado por「lotura」y Laboratorio Octogon

Lineup

「lotura」

Venue

Octogon

C. Cerámica, 16, 28038 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.