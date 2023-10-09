Top track

Kill The Young - Ain't No Body

Kill the Young + Future Exes + Neap

Supersonic
Mon, 9 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

**Si vous aimez Franz Ferdinand, Hushpuppies et Arctic Monkeys, cette soirée est faites pour vous ;)

Kill The Young fête cette année les 18 ans de son 1er album éponyme ! Pour l’occasion, le groupe de Manchester vous le jouera en intégralité puis vous i Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Kill the Young

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

