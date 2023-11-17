Top track

Dying Wish - Watch My Promise Die

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dying Wish / Boundaries / Foreign Hands / Roman Candle

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dying Wish - Watch My Promise Die
Got a code?

About

6pm Doors / 6:30pm Show

This is a 17+ event.

Presented by Empire Productions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Roman Candle, Foreign Hands, Boundaries and 1 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.