The Used

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £36.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

For as long as he can remember, McCracken has used music as an outlet to lay bare

his innermost thoughts and emotions. For 23 years, that writing has enabled The

Used to deeply resonate with fans the world over. Exploding off the back of

universally ado Read more

Presented by Action!

Lineup

Honey Revenge, The Home Team, The Used

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

