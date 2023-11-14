Top track

Woods - Moving to the Left

Woods, Reverend Baron

Zebulon
Tue, 14 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.72

About

Woods, Reverend Baron

Woods are in bloom again, inviting you to disappear into a new spectrum of colors and sounds and dreams on Perennial.

Formed in Brooklyn in 2004, Woods have matured into a true independent institution, above and below the root, reli Read more

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Woods, Reverend Baron

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

