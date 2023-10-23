Top track

Maybe Don't (feat. JP Saxe)

Maisie Peters

Mon, 23 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £33.66

Event information

SJM Concerts Present

Maisie Peters

Plus Support

This is a 14+ event (under 18 to be accompanied by an adult).

Presented by SJM Concerts.
Lineup

Maisie Peters

Venue

Stanhope Street, Liverpool, L8 5RE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

