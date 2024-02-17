Top track

Michael Cera Palin - If It Makes You Happy

Michael Cera Palin

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£14.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Blowout Presents

Blowout Presents

- Michael Cera Palin -We're very excited to be bringing this acclaimed midwest emo / indie punk outfit from Atlanta. Formed in 2015, the band have come to be known for covering heavy topics like self-harm and internal preservation

Presented by Blowout Nights.

Lineup

Michael Cera Palin

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

