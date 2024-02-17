DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Blowout Presents
- Michael Cera Palin -We're very excited to be bringing this acclaimed midwest emo / indie punk outfit from Atlanta. Formed in 2015, the band have come to be known for covering heavy topics like self-harm and internal preservation, Micha
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.