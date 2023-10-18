Top track

20:17

Ólafur Arnalds & Friends, JFDR and Sofi Paez

Silent Green
Wed, 18 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€45.70

About

Acclaimed Grammy-nominated artist Ólafur Arnalds announces the launch of OPIA Community, a new multidisciplinary initiative focused on strengthening the scene where modern-classical music meets electronic, inspiring curious creatives and art lovers alike. Read more

Presented by von der haardt.

Lineup

Ólafur Arnalds, JFDR, Sofi Paez

Venue

Silent Green

Gerichtstraße 35, 13347 Berlin, Germany
Doors open6:00 pm

