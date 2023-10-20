Top track

Pilgrim

Messa, Maggot Heart, Cryptid Summer

Comet Ping Pong
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
Washington D.C.
About

Friday, October 20th 2023
Messa + Maggot Heart + Cryptid Summer
10pm - $20 - All Ages

MESSA
Italy
https://messaproject.bandcamp.com/

Lineup

Messa, Maggot Heart

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

