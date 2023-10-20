Top track

Listening to My Head

Cherym

Matchstick Piehouse
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
£11

Listening to My Head
About

Till The Wheels presents

Cherym

Serving up a zingy, fearless new recipe for pop rock, CHERYM are a three-piece band of muckers from Derry with some seriously infectious songwriting credentials. Taking influence from Charly Bliss, Bikini Kill, Sløtface, P Read more

Presented by Till The Wheels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cherym, Annabel Allum

Venue

Matchstick Piehouse

Matchstick Piehouse, London SE8 5HD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

