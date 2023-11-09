Top track

The Meffs | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 9 Nov, 6:00 pm
£11

About

Signature Brew presents the London leg of The Meffs UK tour this November

Featuring

The Meffs
https://www.instagram.com/themeffsuk/

+ support from

Noah and the Loners
https://www.instagram.com/noahandtheloners/

Slobheads
Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

1
The Meffs, Noah and the Loners, SlobHeads and 1 more

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

