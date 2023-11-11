DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mark Sharp & The Bicycle Thieves

Canvas 2
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£12.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Greyline presents

Mark Sharp & The Bicycle Thieves

Canvas 2, Manchester

11 November 2023

This is an 14+ event, with under 18's to be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by Greyline.

Lineup

Mark Sharp & The Bicycle Thieves

Venue

Canvas 2

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.