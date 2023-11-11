DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Greyline presents
Mark Sharp & The Bicycle Thieves
Canvas 2, Manchester
11 November 2023
This is an 14+ event, with under 18's to be accompanied by an adult.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.