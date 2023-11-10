Top track

I FEEL: Universe of Dreams – Celebrating 11 Years!

3 Dollar Bill
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $29.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🌙 Join us in the Universe of Dreams, celebrating 11 years of magic!

Dance all night in an artistic wonderland filled with celestial beauty. Express yourself through creative celestial outfits as our community comes together to create a night of love, uni Read more

Presented by I FEEL
Lineup

1
Rïa Mehta, Gifted Fire, Victorien and 1 more

Venue

3 Dollar Bill

260 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

