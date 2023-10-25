DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FACU DÍAZ

229
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£24.64
FACU DÍAZ + Yunez Chaib + Xavi Daura

Wednesday 25 October 2023

Venue 229 - 229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN

Tickets 22£ + gg

Doors 20:30h - Show 21:00h

Full wheelchair Access - Restricted age 18 years

Facu Díaz is ready to tour Europe with his l Read more

Presented by La Agencia.

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open8:30 pm
Accessibility information

