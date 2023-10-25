DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FACU DÍAZ + Yunez Chaib + Xavi Daura
Wednesday 25 October 2023
Venue 229 - 229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN
Tickets 22£ + gg
Doors 20:30h - Show 21:00h
Full wheelchair Access - Restricted age 18 years
Facu Díaz is ready to tour Europe with his l
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.