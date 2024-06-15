DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Swiftogeddon - Eras Tour Preparty - Debut/Evermore/Midnights/TT Poets Dept

Troxy
Sat, 15 Jun, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£15.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The clubnight dedicated to worshipping at the altar of Taylor Swift is coming to London for 3 very special preparties in the run up to the Eras Tour dates!

On each night we will play every single song from three (or four!) featured albums, alongside a sel...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Troxy
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

