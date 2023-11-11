Top track

NO CIGAR - 1999

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

No Cigar

The Dome
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

NO CIGAR - 1999
Got a code?

About

No Cigar is set to step foot for the very first time onto the shores of the UK this winter!

With their second album 'The Great Escape' dropping this November 24, be sure to try to catch one of their shows, to hear the sonic sounds of their evolution w Read more

Presented by Spacific.

Lineup

NO CIGAR

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.