Johnny Marsiglia - Anestetico (feat. Mezzosangue)

Johnny Marsiglia -"Gara 7" Tour

Deposito Pontecorvo
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsPisa
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Johnny Marsiglia, è un rapper italiano classe ’86 nato a Palermo da padre palermitano e madre capoverdiana. Tra il 2009/2010 prende vita “Sentire non è ascoltare”, il primo disco di Johnny che nel frattempo ha cambiato lo pseudonimo in Johnny Marsiglia. Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale "Pontecorvo" APS.

Johnny Marsiglia

Deposito Pontecorvo

Via Giosuè Carducci 13, 56017 San Giuliano Terme provincia di Pisa, Italia
Doors open9:30 pm

