Freaky Deaky - Pop Rap & R&B

The Book Club
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are feeling Freaky Deaky at The Book Club. Playing all the best pop rap and RNB to keep you moving and grooving on the dancefloor. With two rooms of music and special guest djs each month.

Expect to hear
Doja Cat / Nicki Minaj / Drake / Beyonce / Ari

Presented by The Book Club.

Venue

The Book Club

100-106 Leonard St, London EC2A 4RH
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

