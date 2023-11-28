Top track

Tulpar

Galya Bisengalieva

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Presenting a headline set by Kazakh-British composer, violinist and London Contemporary Orchestra leader Galya Bisengalieva, whose vast sonic environments and unyielding drones weave across genres like folk, ambient, classical, and electronic music. She ma...

Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.

Lineup

Venue

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

