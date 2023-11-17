Top track

Kinks of the Heart

Arabrot, Jaye Jayele Live at Dev

Circolo DEV
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBologna
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Arabrot / Jaye Jayle live al Circolo Dev

Ti ricordiamo che l'ingresso all'evento e' riservato agli associati AICS. Per informazioni su come diventare membro AICS visita il sito https://www.circolodev.com/

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da D.E.V. - APS.
Lineup

Årabrot, Jaye Jayle

Venue

Circolo DEV

Via Capo di Lucca, 29, 40126 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

