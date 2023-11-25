Top track

Lost the Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Onoe Caponoe

The Lexington
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lost the Love
Got a code?

About

Underdog Booking Agency and Percolate Live are delighted to present: ONOE CAPONOE LIVE at The Lexington.

Hot off the heels of his sold-out May Tour, London-based rap enigma Onoe Caponoe will bring his signature psychedelic punk-rock energy to The Lexingto Read more

Presented by Percolate Live.

Lineup

Onoe Caponoe

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.