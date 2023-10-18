Top track

Pop Night #5

La Marbrerie
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€10

About

POP NIGHT #5 : LAZZA GIO, LA COPINE DE FLIPPER, ELISA DIFALLAH, IAMMEDUZ, LEGIT GIRL DJ

Tout public

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

Elisa Difallah, La copine de flipper, Lazza Gio

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:30 pm

