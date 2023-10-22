Top track

Kaz Moon - A lot to explain

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kaz Moon, John Roseboro, Chase Ceglie

The Sultan Room
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kaz Moon - A lot to explain
Got a code?

About

Kaz Moon, John Roseboro, Chase Ceglie

This is a 21+ event

The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

Kaz Moon, John Roseboro, Chase Ceglie

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.