Top track

The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gimme Shelter / La Nuit Rock Classique

Supersonic
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter
Got a code?

About

Gimme Shelter

Une Nuit sur la route du rock des 50’s au 90’s, premier arrêt en Angleterre avec les Stones et T-Rex, puis direction la Golden Coast avec Fleetwood Mac et les turbulents Nirvana, en passant par le psychédélique festival Woodstock nous effect...

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.