Panda Bear & Sonic Boom

Heaven
Thu, 14 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£24.57

About

After a brilliant sold out show at Studio 9294 earlier this year, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom bring their psychedelic collaboration to Heaven this December.

This is an 14+ event (under 16s accompanied by an adult 18+) ID REQUIRED

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom

Venue

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Doors open6:30 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

