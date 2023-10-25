DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HALLOWEEK featuring: NOT.GREENDAY

Hotel Congress Plaza
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Wednesday, October 25

Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm

$15 Advance, $20 Day of Show

--NOT.GREENDAY--Performing "dookie" in its entirety at all 2023 headline shows along with hits and deep cuts from every era of Green Day's iconic catalog that spans over four dec Read more

Hotel Congress

Lineup

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.