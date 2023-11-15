Top track

Will Butler & Sister Squares

Le Café de la Danse
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Will Butler + Sister Squares ont annoncé un album éponyme, prévu le 22 septembre sur Merge Records, et en ont déjà dévoilé deux extraits : « Willows » et « Long Grass ». Sister Squares se composent de Miles Francis, Julie Shore, Jenny Shore et Sara Dobbs....

Tout public
Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.

Lineup

Will Butler + Sister Squares

Venue

Le Café de la Danse

5 Passage Louis-Philippe, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

