Will Butler + Sister Squares ont annoncé un album éponyme, prévu le 22 septembre sur Merge Records, et en ont déjà dévoilé deux extraits : « Willows » et « Long Grass ». Sister Squares se composent de Miles Francis, Julie Shore, Jenny Shore et Sara Dobbs....
