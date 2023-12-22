Top track

The Beat feat. Ranking Jnr

New Cross Inn
Fri, 22 Dec, 6:00 pm
£25.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The band crossed over fluidly between soul, reggae, pop and punk, and from these disparate pieces they created an infectious dance rhythm. Along with their contemporaries The Specials, The Selecter, and Madness, The Beat became an overnight sensation and o Read more

Presented by Be Sharp Promotions + New Cross Live.
The Beat, Dakka Skanks

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

