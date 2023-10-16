Top track

Surrija - Barcelona

Surrija, Miguel Escobar, Lucia Flores-Wiseman

The Sunset Tavern
Mon, 16 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Advance: $12 ($15.45 after fees)

Day of: $15 ($19.57 after fees)

SURRIJA, her latest Full length album was released April 3, 2020 with resounding reviews from Earmilk, Bearded Magazine, AudioFemme, Clout, and more, with $40K crowdfunded on Kickstarter. H Read more

Presented by The Sunset Tavern

Lineup

Surrija

Venue

The Sunset Tavern

5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

