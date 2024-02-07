Top track

Mickey Callisto - Destructive Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mickey Callisto + Vanity Fairy

The Folklore Rooms
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mickey Callisto - Destructive Love
Got a code?

About

Mickey Callisto is unlike anything around at the moment, he is a self-aware beacon of positivity who celebrates being yourself in the purest form. A new kind of popstar, he makes psychedelic, bedroom-made synth-pop bangers whilst he has separated the ego f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Vanity Fairy, Mickey Callisto

Venue

The Folklore Rooms

12 North St, Brighton BN1 3GJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.