Miope + Nadolibre + Monte Ventura. MomentsFestival

Castillo de Gibralfaro
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMálaga
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Presentacion 10º Moments Festival a beneficio de la Sociedad Protectora de Animales y Plantas de Málaga.

Es bien sabido que un buen concierto puede multiplicar su potencial si el marco acompaña. Pues bien, en esta ocasión, te traemos a tres bandas del pan

Organizado por MOMENTS & SUMA.
Lineup

nadolibre, Miope, Monte Ventura

Venue

Castillo de Gibralfaro

Cam. Gibralfaro, 11, 29016 Málaga, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

