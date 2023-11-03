DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Surging dance music sensation Disco Lines, known best for his viral song “Baby Girl” with over 120 million streams on Spotify and his recent run of momentous festival sets including Lollapalooza, HARD Festival, and Outside Lands, the latter of which made n
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.