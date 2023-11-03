DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco Lines: Good Good Tour

Knockdown Center
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$50.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Surging dance music sensation Disco Lines, known best for his viral song “Baby Girl” with over 120 million streams on Spotify and his recent run of momentous festival sets including Lollapalooza, HARD Festival, and Outside Lands, the latter of which made n Read more

Knockdown Center

Lineup

Disco Lines, INJI, Kaleena Zanders

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

