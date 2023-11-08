Top track

Where to Start

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bully

Folklore Hoxton
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Where to Start
Got a code?

Event information

All ages (U18s must be accompanied by an adult 18+)

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

BULLY

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.