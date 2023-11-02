DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Divine Horsemen Record Release, Gabriel Hart, The Ticks

Zebulon
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$19.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Divine Horsemen Record Release (In The Red Records)

Gabriel Hart (of Jail Weddings) and the Fourth Wall, The Ticks

DIVINE HORSEMEN RETURN WITH A FIERCE NEW ALBUM FOR IN THE RED RECORDS, BITTER END OF A SWEET NIGHT, this fall

New 16-Song Collection Succe Read more

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Divine Horsemen, The Ticks

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.