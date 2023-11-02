DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Divine Horsemen Record Release (In The Red Records)
Gabriel Hart (of Jail Weddings) and the Fourth Wall, The Ticks
DIVINE HORSEMEN RETURN WITH A FIERCE NEW ALBUM FOR IN THE RED RECORDS, BITTER END OF A SWEET NIGHT, this fall
New 16-Song Collection Succe
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.