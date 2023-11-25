Top track

William Tyler and The Impossible Truth

The Blue Room
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Highway Anxiety
About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

William Tyler & The Impossible Truth have released their electric live album Secret Stratosphere, which represents the first recorded output of the foursome of Tyler, Jack Lawrence, Brian Kotzur, and Lu...

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

