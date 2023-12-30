DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mother's Finest

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 30 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $46.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mother's Finest live at Eddie's Attic!

"Too Funk for Rock, Too Rock for Funk." Mothers Finest has always been a band impossible to force into artificially-labelled boxes. One of the most energetic and charismatic groups to cut a swath through the music in...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Mother’s Finest

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

