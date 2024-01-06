DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Arab Christmas

Grand Junction
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.20
About

A very rare opportunity to experience the atmosphere of Christmas in the Arab world as the Grand Junction in Paddington is gently lit by candles to hear Arabic, Syriac, Coptic and Byzantine chants, harking back to the time of Queen Zanubia's Palmyra in the

Presented by Grand Junction and Arts Canteen.

Lineup

Joseph Tawadros

Venue

Grand Junction

Rowington Cl, London W2 5TF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

